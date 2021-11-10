Facilitator appointed for Upcoming Community Engagement Sessions on Proposed Consolidation of Town and County

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish selected Brighter Community Planning and

Consulting to serve as a facilitator for the upcoming community engagement sessions regarding the proposed consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish into one municipal unit.

Warden Owen McCarron said Brighter Community Planning and Consulting will be involved in community engagement to help lead the town and county through the development. McCarron said the group will work for both municipalities.

As for when community consultations will begin, McCarron said they had hoped to have something before Christmas.

McCarron said this will give them enough time to get all of the pieces together before going out into the community.