Faculty at St. FX Honoured at Spring Convocation

St. FX University honoured members of its faculty at Spring Convocation Ceremonies Sunday.

The university presented two long- time educators in the Department of Psychology, Dr. Peter Henke and Dr. John Edwards with the prestigious title of Professor Emeritus. The Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award winners are Dr. Jennifer Mitton-Kukner of the Faculty of Education, Dr. Chris Gilham of the Department of Teacher Education and Dr. Karen Blair of the Department of Psychology.

The University Research Award Winner is Dr. Mathias Nilges of the Department of English and Director of the Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership