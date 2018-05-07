Faculty Members recognized at St. FX Spring Convocation

St. FX University honoured several members of faculty at Spring Convocation yesterday.

The university conferred the distinguished Professor Emeritus to retired History Professor Dr. Paul Phillips, who taught at St. FX for 38 years.

The Outstanding Staff Teaching Award winner is Patricia Budicky, a senior lab instructor in the Department of Chemistry. The University Research Award Winner is Dr. William Sweet of the Department of Philosophy, one of the world’s leading scholars of British idealism.

The outstanding faculty teaching award winners this year are Dr. Erin Austen of the Psychology Department and Dr. Jonathan Langdon in Development Studies.