False Bomb threat at New Glasgow Hospital Leads to Charges

A 42-year-old Pictou County woman faces several charges in relation to a bomb threat. Aberdeen Hospital staff advised police early Saturday morning that they received a call from a woman advising them of a bomb in the building. Officers and staff conducted a thorough search of the hospital complex, but no suspicious package or device was located, and patients and staff were not evacuated. New Glasgow Regional Police arrested 42-year-old Angela Marie Anderson at her residence in Springville. She’s charged with Public Mischief, Uttering Threats, Resisting Arrest, and False Information. Anderson was released upon strict conditions and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court November 20. The investigation continues.
Someone found a little orange cat in the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot in Antigonish last night. Call 902-870-5052 if she’s yours.
The Public Health Mobile Unit travels to communities across Nova Scotia offering COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests with or without an appointment. Find all upcoming clinics: https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.
Due to a collision, Hwy. 102, northbound, at exit 13A, in #Millbrook, is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted to Hwy. 2 via exit 12 in #Brookfield #ColchesterCounty. This road closure only affects the northbound lanes. Road is expected to be closed for one hour.
