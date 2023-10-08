False Bomb threat at New Glasgow Hospital Leads to Charges

A 42-year-old Pictou County woman faces several charges in relation to a bomb threat. Aberdeen Hospital staff advised police early Saturday morning that they received a call from a woman advising them of a bomb in the building. Officers and staff conducted a thorough search of the hospital complex, but no suspicious package or device was located, and patients and staff were not evacuated. New Glasgow Regional Police arrested 42-year-old Angela Marie Anderson at her residence in Springville. She’s charged with Public Mischief, Uttering Threats, Resisting Arrest, and False Information. Anderson was released upon strict conditions and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court November 20. The investigation continues.