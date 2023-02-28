Families Overcoming Risks and Building Opportunities for Wellbeing, a Mental Illness Prevention and Early Intervention Program comes to Pictou County

A mental illness prevention and early intervention program is coming to Pictou County.

Families Overcoming Risks and Building Opportunities for Wellbeing (FORBOW) began in Halifax about 10 years ago as a program with Dalhousie University. A release form the Aberdeen Health Foundation states the aim of the study is to reduce the burden of mental illness on youth through early identification of risk and targeted prevention.

In 2021, the foundation began funding transportation subsidies to enable Pictou County families to participate in the program in Halifax, with 16 Pictou County families participating so far.

Michelle Ferris, executive director of the Aberdeen Health Foundation, said the FORBOW Pictou County satellite location will soon set up shop 690 East River Road in New Glasgow, co-located with Mental Health and Addiction Services. The location is looking to to serve up to 100 families.

Families can become involved in the study via clinician referral or self-refer by visiting the FORBOW website, www.FORBOW.org. The program will also partner with the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education to offer outreach to local schools.