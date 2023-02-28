Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Families Overcoming Risks and Building Opportunities for Wellbeing, a Mental Illness Prevention and Early Intervention Program comes to Pictou County

This entry was posted in News on .

A mental illness prevention and early intervention program is coming to Pictou County.

Kim Crawford (left) and husband Peter Crawford (right) are pictured with their daughters Katie and Lauren. The Crawford family has been traveling from Pictou County to Halifax to participate in the FORBOW study for the past ten years. With funding from the Aberdeen Health Foundation, the internationally-recognized mental illness early intervention and prevention program is set to open a satellite location in New Glasgow later this year. (Aberdeen Health Foundation photo)

 Families Overcoming Risks and Building Opportunities for Wellbeing (FORBOW) began in Halifax about 10 years ago as a program with Dalhousie University. A release form the Aberdeen Health Foundation states the aim of the study is to reduce the burden of mental illness on youth through early identification of risk and targeted prevention.

 In 2021, the foundation began funding transportation subsidies to enable Pictou County families to participate in the program in Halifax, with 16 Pictou County families participating so far.  

Michelle Ferris, executive director of the Aberdeen Health Foundation, said the FORBOW Pictou County satellite location will soon set up shop 690 East River Road in New Glasgow, co-located with Mental Health and Addiction Services. The location is looking to to serve up to 100 families.

 

Families can become involved in the study via clinician referral or self-refer by visiting the FORBOW website, www.FORBOW.org. The program will also partner with the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education to offer outreach to local schools.