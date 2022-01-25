Family of Five displaced in a House Fire in New Glasgow

Fire has extensively damaged a home on Brother Street Extension in New Glasgow. New

Glasgow Regional Police, Emergency Health Services, the New Glasgow Fire Department and Nova Scotia Power were called to the scene around 6:10 p.m. Monday night.

Two adults and three young children escaped the residence without injuries. The displaced family is being assisted with support from the Canadian Red Cross.

The home sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

Brother Street Extension was closed for more than an hour while firefighters were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.