Family Service of Eastern Nova Scotia Receives Believers Award

Family Service of Eastern Nova Scotia has received a prestigious provincial honour; the

Believers Award from 211 Nova Scotia. It is presented annually to an individual or organization who champions 211 Nova Scotia’s mission and aims to positively impact the lives of Nova Scotians.

They were recognized for establishing a help line specifically for men after noticing an increase in the number of males seeking help as they struggled with the pressures and fallout from the pandemic.

Family Service of Eastern Nova Soctia Executive Director Nancy MacDonald says men that were looking for help had fewer resources to deal with social isolation and job losses. She says they were hopeful that by providing a helpline for men, it could avoid or reduce family violence.

The helpline started taking calls in September, 2020. Because of the overwhelming success of the men’s helpline, a women’s helpline and an All Genders Helpline followed in June, 2021.

Each helpline offers free, confidential, telehealth counselling services to individuals 18 years and older who have concerns for their well-being and safely or the safety of others.