Family Violence Prevention Week Underway

This is Family Violence Prevention Week. The board chair for the Naomi Society in Antigonish Jacqueline de LeeBeeck says studies show that children who grow up in homes free from violence are less likely to tolerate violence in their lives as adults. She says when children are raised in a supportive home where violence is not accepted, they are more likely to have high self-esteem and suffer less from stress and anxiety.

De LeeBeeck says they are asking local residents to wear something purple on Friday to honour and remember those who have been impacted by family violence.

De LeeBeeck says during the week, the Naomi Society will be doing promotion on social media. The Naomi Society is asking local residents to follow the organization on Facebook and share favourite activities with their family. There will be draws for a $100 Cineplex Gift Card and a $50 Gas Card.