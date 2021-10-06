Listen Live
NOTE: Fanning Education Centre & Canso Academy will begin dismissing students at 2 pm due to physical plant issues.
Found: a set of 5 keys on the side of the road in St. Andrews. Call 902-968-1056 to claim them.
Antigonish Native Hannah Chisholm receives $25,000 for her P...10:25 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish’s Hannah Chisholm continues to make waves with her plant based brand Eggcitables, and other companies are taking notice. Earth’s Own announced Chisholm and two other applicants as the recipients of the plant based company’s Plant Project $25,000 grants. Chisholm applied for the grants after hearing about the winners from last year. Plans for the Eggcitables […]
Port Hawkesbury indicates it is Compliant with the Province&...9:31 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Port Hawkesbury is reporting full public compliance with new public health rules. During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle told council that the town has put in place measures to ensure it complies with the provincial government’s Phase 5 reopening plan. Doyle said everyone entering the Port Hawkesbury […]
Rugby’s Hannah Ellis, Soccer’s Nick Aquino are S...2:12 pm | Read Full Article
X-Women Rugby fly half Hannah Ellis is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Ellis, a fifth year Human Kinetics student from Halifax, earned STFX player of the game honours in the X-Women’s 45-17 victory over UPEI on Sunday. She scored one try in the game and was a leader on the field for the X-Women […]