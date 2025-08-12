Listen Live

Farmers facing Challenges From the Ongoing Drought Gripping the Province

Aug 12, 2025 | Regional News

 

Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture president Alicia King said the federation is in constant contact with government regarding the dry spell affecting the province.

President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture, Alicia King (Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture photo)

King said all producers are feeling the impacts of the lack of rain, noting some crops are maturing earlier than normal or at a smaller volume, with others potentially ending up un-harvestable or left unsold because of quality or they started to mature faster than labour is able to harvest. 

 

 

Several local municipalities are on water restrictions, while the province restricted travel in the woods until October 15 or until conditions allow for travel in the woods. While the restrictions are in place, people can still access beaches and parks, but not the trail systems. Private landowners are free to use their own properties but cannot host others to use wooded areas of their properties.


