Fatal Car-Pedestrian Collision at Pictou Landing

RCMP say charges are pending against a driver involved in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that happened on Pictou Landing Road in Pictou Landing early this morning. The collision happened at around 4:30 a.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a 35-year-old female pedestrian from Pictou Landing was struck by a pick-up truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Pictou Landing, wasn’t hurt. The driver was arrested at the scene and charged with Impaired Driving Causing Death and remains in custody