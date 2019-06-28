Fatal Collision in Antigonish County

RCMP say one man is dead after a collision on the roundabout at Beech Hill Road in Antigonish County. RCMP were called to the scene at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the driver of an ATV lost control of the vehicle as it entered the roundabout, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Witnesses performed CPR on the driver until EHS arrived. . The 32-year-old man from Saltsprings, Antigonish County was transported to hospital via EHS and was pronounced dead shortly after 2 p.m. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The area was closed to traffic for several hours.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.