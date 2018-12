Police in Ingonish are reporting a fatal collision from Monday morning.

At 3:55 a.m. Monday, Ingonish RCMP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the Cabot Trail in Ingonish.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene after being struck by a Ford F-150 as he walked along the Cabot Trail. The driver of the truck was not injured.