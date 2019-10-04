Fatal Crash in Middle River

Victoria District RCMP say there’s been a fatal crash on the Cabot Trail in Middle River. Police say shortly after eleven yesterday morning, an SUV left the road and went down an embankment. RCMP say the driver, the lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a 54-year-old man from Sydney. The Cabot Trail was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted around the area. The road reopened at 9 p.m. The investigation into the crash by RCMP is continuing.