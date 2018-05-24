Fatality inquiry into death of Lionel Desmond and his Family to be held in Guysborough

The fatality inquiry into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his family will be held in the

Guysborough District Municipal Office in Guysborough, close to the community where the tragedy occurred. On January 3rd, 2017; the bodies of Desmond, an Afghanistan war veteran; his wife, their 10-year-old daughter and Desmond’s mother were found in a house in Upper Big Tracadie. It was later determined that Desmond took the lives of his family before he took his own.

The inquiry will examine whether Desmond had access to appropriate mental health services and whether his family had access to to appropriate domestic violence intervention services.

The province pledged to hold the inquiry last December. A Provincial Court Judge and Crown counsel will have to be appointed, which should be occur in the next couple of weeks.

Dates for the inquiry have not been announced.