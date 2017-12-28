Fatality Inquiry To Proceed into deaths of a Family in Upper Big Tracadie

There will be a fatality inquiry into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his family in their home in Upper Big Tracadie.

The province’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Matt Bowes says he’s recommending the inquiry into the January 3rd deaths under the Fatality Investigations Act. Desmond, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, killed his wife, daughter, mother and then himself.

Bowes says there have been many questions raised by the family and members of the community. Bowes says he believes an inquiry could help us learn from this tragedy and hopefully prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Mark Furey says the terms of reference and the appointment of a judge to oversee the inquiry will be announced in the new year.