Feasibility Study for a Proposed Indoor Year-Round Aquatic and Recreation Centre for Cape Breton West to be Shared at a Public Meeting Wednesday

A feasibility study will be presented Wednesday evening on a proposal for an indoor year-round aquatic and recreation centre for Western Cape Breton Island. The study will be outlined at a meeting at the Coady-Tompkins Memorial Library in Margaree Forks at 7 p.m. The feasibility study has been prepared by the Margaree Environmental Association.

Association Co-Chair Brian Peters says the idea of having such a facility for the area has been around for decades.

Through that program, Peters says they saw the opportunity to build a carbon-neutral facility that would house an aquatic centre. The MEA received $75,000 from the Low Carbon Communities Program to conduct the feasibility study, the association added another $25,000 in cash and in-kind services.

It’s proposed the facility would include a six-lane 25 meter pool, a shallow pool for children, a hot tub and waterslide. It would be in Margaree Forks and serve communities such as Cheticamp, Grand Etang, Inverness, Mabou, Port Hood, East Lake Ainslie, Middle River, Whycocomagh, Baddeck and beyond.