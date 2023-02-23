Feasibility Study For Proposed Cape Breton West Aquatic Centre Well Received at Public Meeting

There is a lot of interest about a proposed aquatic centre for Western Cape Breton Island.

About 90 people filled the Coady-Tompkins Memorial Library in Margaree Forks Wednesday evening to listen to the findings of a feasibility report on the aquatic centre prepared by the Margaree Environmental Association.

Association co-chair Brian Peters says the meeting went well. Peters says after listening to the report’s findings, residents also offered suggestions of features they’d like to see in the centre, from a walking track to a day care.

Peters says to move the proposal forward, a steering committee has to be created.

Peters says it will also be making the feasibility report available on the internet. At the meeting, the association provided a hand-out that included its email address if residents wanted a copy of the report or have their name considered for the steering committee.