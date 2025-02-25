Feasibility Study to be Launched Into the Use of Vegetation to Halt or Slow Erosion on Pictou’s Jitney Trail

The town of Pictou is funding, in part, a feasibility study into where and how vegetation can be used to halt or slow erosion along the Jitney Trail.

The study is expected to cost about 87 thousand dollars, of which the town is contributing nineteen thousand. Meanwhile, the town’s Fitness Trails are closed for the next few weeks as contractors clear out fallen and weakened trees caused by Hurricane Fiona and other strong wind events. Plans are in the works to replant trees in areas that are cleared.