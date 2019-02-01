Listen Live
Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals Football alumnus Dave Van Den Heuvel is the new Offensive Coordinator of the St. FX X-Men Football Team. https://t.co/uVhVVqQw6b
Bus Route: 372, Antigonish, Sharon Deveau, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School travelling on paved roads only.
The Trews Nominated for a Juno Award1:25 pm | Read Full Article
A band with roots in Antigonish have been nominated for a Juno Award. The Trews are in the running for Rock Album of the Year for their new record “Civilianaires”. The Trews will be up against four other bands; Arkells, Monster Truck, the Sheepdogs and Three Days Grace. The Junos will be held in March […]
Town of Antigonish to Build and Install a New Bench dedicate...1:42 pm | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish today announced they are building and installing a new bench dedicated to the Park Bench Players. The town received funding from the Arthur J. Gallagher Foundation. Tricia Cameron, recreation director for the town, said the Bench Project originated last Spring, when the town was offering Engage Antigonish public sessions. Cameron said several […]
Antigonish native Dave Van Den Heuvel named Offensive Co-Ord...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The university football team’s latest coaching post is a familiar face to local gridiron fans. Dave Van Den Heuvel is the new offensive coordinator for The StFX X-men. Van Den Heuvel joined the X coaching staff in 2014, serving as the assistant offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator. His other coaching credentials include […]