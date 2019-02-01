Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals Football alumnus Dave Van Den Heuvel is the new Offensive Coordinator of the St. FX X-Men Football Team. https://t.co/uVhVVqQw6b
Bus Route: 372, Antigonish, Sharon Deveau, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School travelling on paved roads only.
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall1:06 pm | Read Full Article
You’ll be paying less at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline fell 2.3 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now 99.3 cents in the eastern mainland and $1.00.1 on Cape Breton. Diesel is also down, 1.9 cents a […]
New Glasgow Police charge man on Voyeurism and Break and Ent...12:56 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police arrested an 18-year-old New Glasgow resident who faces charges of voyeurism and breaking and entering. At around 5 a.m. on January 29, New Glasgow Regional Police received a complaint of a lone male entering two residences before fleeing the area. The investigation involves two female victims who were not injured in […]
Antigonish native Dave Van Den Heuvel named Offensive Co-Ord...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The university football team’s latest coaching post is a familiar face to local gridiron fans. Dave Van Den Heuvel is the new offensive coordinator for The StFX X-men. Van Den Heuvel joined the X coaching staff in 2014, serving as the assistant offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator. His other coaching credentials include […]