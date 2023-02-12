Listen Live
Province Contributes to Healthcare Professional Recruitment ...12:26 pm | Read Full Article
The Province is supporting work to recruit and retain healthcare professionals in Antigonish through the Community Navigation and Physicians Retention Services Association. The association, a partnership of the Town of Antigonish, Municipality of the County of Antigonish and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, will receive funding for activities including a community discussion series, new healthcare […]
Port Hawkesbury Lawyer among 14 Attorneys to received the Pr...11:40 am | Read Full Article
A prestigious honour for 14 lawyers in the province, including one from the local area. The 14 attorneys are to receive the King’s counsel designation. It is bestowed annually to members of the legal profession to recognize exceptional merit and outstanding contributions to the legal community. Among the lawyers to receive the designation is Patrick […]
Sports Roundup – February 125:58 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: A three-goal spree in the opening five minutes of the third period helped the X-Men defeat Acadia 4-2 at the Keating Centre. St. FX forward and Subway Player of the game Matthew Struthers had two goals and an assist. The X-Men have home ice advantage in the quarterfinal round after finishing […]