Court Hearing on Antigonish County Decision to Amalgamate wi...
A Supreme Court hearing on the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s decision to amalgamate with the town is set for July 7. Justice Frank Hoskins set the date during a court date this morning in front of a capacity crowd at the Antigonish Court House. Lawyer Don MacDonald represented the three residents named in […]
Funding Announcing for Expanding Public Transit in Pictou Co...
Ottawa is contributing over $475,000 to expand public transit in Pictou County. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in New Glasgow on Saturday to make the announcement alongside Premier Tim Houston, New Glasgow Mayor &Chair of the Pictou County Transit Authority Nancy Dicks, and Stellarton MayorDanny MacGillivray. The money, which comes from the Rural Transit […]
Sports Roundup – February 1
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: A three-goal spree in the opening five minutes of the third period helped the X-Men defeat Acadia 4-2 at the Keating Centre. St. FX forward and Subway Player of the game Matthew Struthers had two goals and an assist. The X-Men have home ice advantage in the quarterfinal round after finishing […]