Sincerest condolences are extended to the Murrin family on behalf of StFX Athletics on the recent loss of Ed Murrin - Ed was an X-Men hockey alumnus and is a member of our StFX Sports Hall of Fame. https://t.co/6UbZV5dLBw https://t.co/Cu23qCy3Gz
RCMP lay Charges in Port Hawkesbury Theft9:50 am | Read Full Article
RCMP have arrested three men in relation to a theft in Port Hawkesbury. On February 6, The RCMP’s Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit and members of Port Hawkesbury RCMP searched a home in relation to a convenience store theft which occurred on February 4. Surveillance footage shows a man taking approximately $140 worth of grocery items […]
AUS Imposes Additional Suspensions to St. FX and Acadia Men&...6:41 am | Read Full Article
AUS hockey sport chair David MacLean handed out additional suspensions following a secondary review of an on-ice incident involving the StFX and Acadia Men’s hockey teams on February 2. Last week, the AUS suspended 15 players and two coaches for their roles in the blow up. Six student-athletes from the Acadia Axemen, nine from the StFX […]
X-Women Hockey #8 in Latest U Sports Rankings6:48 am | Read Full Article
The StFX X Women Hockey team remains in the top 10 following the end of the AUS regular season. The X Women sit 8th in the USports Top 10 rankings released Tuesday. The sit four spots behind St. Thomas, who lost to StFX last Friday. The X Men’s Hockey team received an honourable mention. They […]