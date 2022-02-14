Listen Live
Found: a diamond ring, found near the John Hugh Gillis Regional School. To claim, call 905-439-5014 to identify.
Province Reports Seven Deaths, 158 new Cases of COVID-19 in ...5:21 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting seven people died over the weekend related to COVID-19. All the deaths in the Western Zone, a man in his 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, a woman and a man in their 80s and a man in their 90s. There were also seven […]
Family Violence Prevention Week Underway10:23 am | Read Full Article
This is Family Violence Prevention Week. The board chair for the Naomi Society in Antigonish Jacqueline de LeeBeeck says studies show that children who grow up in homes free from violence are less likely to tolerate violence in their lives as adults. She says when children are raised in a supportive home where violence is […]
Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League to resume Season February 1...9:36 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has agreed to resume play on Monday. The board decided all play would take place within the Fred Fox and Sid Rowe divisions. It also agreed that all teams will qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will begin March First with the third and sixth place […]