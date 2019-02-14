Listen Live
Routes: 131, Inverness, Waylon Fraser, 132, Inverness, Rita Arsenault, 133, Inverness, Brenda Timmons, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy have cancelled their runs due to high wind forecast in the highlands
Antigonish County Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Motor...7:13 am | Read Full Article
An Antigonish man faces a number of charges relating to a fatal collision last year. On January 17, 2018, a fatal two-car collision occurred on Hwy. 107 in Porter’s Lake. The driver of one car died in the collision, and two people were injured. Police determined, though the course of the investigation, the safety inspection […]
RCMP lay Charges in Port Hawkesbury Theft9:50 am | Read Full Article
RCMP have arrested three men in relation to a theft in Port Hawkesbury. On February 6, The RCMP’s Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit and members of Port Hawkesbury RCMP searched a home in relation to a convenience store theft which occurred on February 4. Surveillance footage shows a man taking approximately $140 worth of grocery items […]
X-Women Hockey #8 in Latest U Sports Rankings6:48 am | Read Full Article
The StFX X Women Hockey team remains in the top 10 following the end of the AUS regular season. The X Women sit 8th in the USports Top 10 rankings released Tuesday. The sit four spots behind St. Thomas, who lost to StFX last Friday. The X Men’s Hockey team received an honourable mention. They […]