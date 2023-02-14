Listen Live
Water rates in Stellarton are about to go up. Town council moved to submit a water rate study for approval with the Utility & Review Board that would see the flat rate increase about $4.85 per month in the first year and $5.43 a month in the second year. Mayor Danny MacGillivray says while he […]
On the weekend, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser and Premier Tim Houston announced nearly $600,000 for public transit in Pictou County. Stellarton Mayor and CHAD Transit Executive Director Danny MacGillivray says the money will go towards beefing up the system. Currently the Pictou County Transit Authority operates a fixed route running hourly, six days a […]
Two varsity hockey players are the St. FX Athletes of the Week. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Ellie Brown. The second year Arts student from Kemptville, Ontario had five points in two wins this week. Brown scored a goal in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Dalhousie, and added two goals and […]