Spring weight restrictions are coming soon, so until then forestry contractors can apply for special move permits to transport equipment or logs. http://bit.ly/3LCMgHq
348, Antigonish, Sheena Skinner, 321, Antigonish, Tim McGrath, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late am, 446, Guysborough, Bobby Pelley, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 60 minutes late this a.m.
Stellarton Chooses Local Company for IT Services10:48 am | Read Full Article
The town of Stellarton has chosen a local company to handle their IT services. Council voted last night to hire Pictou-based company Lucas Technology, after a committee that included members of Public Works, the Police, and other town departments recommended Lucas’s proposal over five others submitted. The basic cost to the town will be about […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser to Several Measures to deal with...10:31 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a number of measures have either been adopted or will soon be before the House of Commons to assist Canadians in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic. Fraser says many of the measures were outlined in the economic and fiscal update tabled before Christmas. Fraser says many of the measures deal […]
Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League to resume Season February 1...9:36 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has agreed to resume play on Monday. The board decided all play would take place within the Fred Fox and Sid Rowe divisions. It also agreed that all teams will qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will begin March First with the third and sixth place […]