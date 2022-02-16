Listen Live
February 16, 2022: Bus Rte 221 driven by Marvin Burke from @EastRichmondEC and Richmond Education Centre/Academy is travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Mulgrave to re-open Town Office to the Public10:48 am | Read Full Article
Last night the Town of Mulgrave council decided to reopen the town office to the public. It has been closed as a precaution against COVID-19 since mid-December. The decision also applies to council meetings which will now be open to the public in-person at their next scheduled meeting on March 7. Previously the public could […]
New Addiction Recovery Support Centre Opens at the Aberdeen ...10:19 am | Read Full Article
Expanded addiction recovery supports are now available for people in Pictou County. A release from the province’s department of addictions and mental health states a new recovery support centre opened Monday, in Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow. The centre expands on the withdrawal management services that had been based in the Town of Pictou, with […]
X-Men Basketball Prepares for Resumption of AUS Season10:37 am | Read Full Article
With over two and a half months between games, the X Men Basketball team are ready to hit the court. Head coach Tyrell Vernon said the team made changes to practices and training based on health restrictions but they were able to stay active. Vernon said the coaches tried to make the break work for the […]