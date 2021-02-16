Listen Live
Subway Trivia Feb 16: 21% of people do THIS because they think it makes them look smarter. What is it? Breakfast for 2 awaits. Page link here: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
One New Case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia11:30 am | Read Full Article
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the new infection is in Central Zone and is related to a previously reported case. The person is self-isolating as required. The number of active cases of the virus in the province now stands at 10. Nova Scotia […]
One man dies in ATV Crash in Mulgrave3:52 pm | Read Full Article
Port Hawkesbury RCMP say a 57-year-old Mulgrave man has died in an ATV collision this weekend. Police say they were called to the scene at 11:45 Saturday morning on Mill Street in Mulgrave. When officers arrived, they found an injured man in the roadway. The driver and lone occupant of the ATV was transported by […]
Sports Roundup – February 146:39 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS U16: Cabot Highlanders shut out the Admirals 3-0 in Port Hawkesbury. Today, they host the Voyageurs at 12:30. U18: Weeks Majors were edged out 4-3 by the Valley Wildcats, and the CB West Islanders lost 3-1 to Steele Subaru. Today, the Wildcats host Weeks at 2:45 in Berwick, and the Islanders face Steele […]