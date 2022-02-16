Listen Live
Feb 16 Late Bus:
431, Guysborough, Tim Haines, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 60 minutes late this morning mechanical issue
Feb 16 Late Bus:
444, Guysborough, Sam Dort, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 30 minutes late this morning mechanical issue
Environment Canada Watching a System expected Thursday night...8:54 am | Read Full Article
Environment Canada is watching a system approaching the region that is expected to bring significant rain, wind and a flash freeze, Thursday night into Friday evening. The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement, saying showers and strong southwesterly winds will transition to periods of heavy rain early Friday morning ahead of a […]
Local Musicians and an Event Nominated for East Coast Music ...8:50 am | Read Full Article
Musicians and an event with connections to Northeastern Nova Scotia have been nominated for East Coast Music Awards. Inverness County’s The Town Heroes has five nominations, including Group and Rock Recording of the Year. The new musical group Ocean Playground has been nominated for Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year for the record “Live in […]
Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League to resume Season February 1...9:36 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has agreed to resume play on Monday. The board decided all play would take place within the Fred Fox and Sid Rowe divisions. It also agreed that all teams will qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will begin March First with the third and sixth place […]