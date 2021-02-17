Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Upcoming pop-up sites for #COVID19 rapid testing
- Feb.18 (9:30am - 5pm) & Feb.19 (12:30 - 7:30pm): Paul O'Regan Hall, Halifax Central Library
- Feb.19 (noon - 6:30pm): Lion’s Community Hall, 39 Lions Ave, St. Peter's
- Feb.20 (10:30am - 5:30pm): Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre
Premier says Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program ha...7:47 am | Read Full Article
Premier Stephen McNeil says the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program is continuing to roll out. So far more than 23,000 doses have been administered and over 8,000 people have received their second dose. McNeil says more doses of the vaccine are arriving in Nova Scotia. McNeil says it may feel like a slow process, but the […]
Province Identifies Three New Cases of COVID-193:07 pm | Read Full Article
There are three new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials say one case is in Western Zone and the other two are in Central Zone. All cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The three are self-isolating, as required. That raises the number of active cases […]
Sports Roundup – February 146:39 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS U16: Cabot Highlanders shut out the Admirals 3-0 in Port Hawkesbury. Today, they host the Voyageurs at 12:30. U18: Weeks Majors were edged out 4-3 by the Valley Wildcats, and the CB West Islanders lost 3-1 to Steele Subaru. Today, the Wildcats host Weeks at 2:45 in Berwick, and the Islanders face Steele […]