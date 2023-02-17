Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Patrick McKenna Named as New Managing Director of Festival A...8:18 pm | Read Full Article
Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and Theatre Antigonish announced Patrick McKenna as the new Managing Director. Born and raised in Antigonish, McKenna recently returned to his hometown from British Columbia, after spending seven years as Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity. He is an experienced leader with 25 years in the business and non-profit sectors, and […]
Deadline Nears for Assistance under the federal government&#...8:13 pm | Read Full Article
The deadline is approaching for charities and non-profit organizations to apply for assistance from the federal government’s Community Services Recovery Fund. It’s to help organizations that were hindered by the pandemic in their ability to fund-raise. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the deadline to apply is early next week, February 21st. Groups can apply […]
Jack Hayne and Ryan Hayes of Cape Breton West Islanders name...7:55 pm | Read Full Article
Cape Breton West Islanders jack Hayne and Ryan Hayes were named to the NSU18MHL allstar teams for the 2022-2023 regular season. Playoffs for the Islanders begin March 4 in Dartmouth. Facebook Twitter