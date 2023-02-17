Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Coady Institute Honours long-time donors Dorothy Lander and ...10:44 am | Read Full Article
St. FX University’s Coady Institute paid tribute to one of its long-time donors. A ceremony was held at the Coady’s Marie Michael Library Thursday for Dr. Dorothy Lander and Dr. John Graham-Pole. The couple has contributed more than $200,000 to the Institute since 2007. Lander says much of their support for the […]
4th Annual Warrior/Memorial Donation Drive in Support of Cat...10:08 am | Read Full Article
A major fund-raiser in support of Cathy’s Place Cancer Resource Centre at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital is underway this month. Cathy’s Place, which helps people who are in active treatment for cancer, is holding its 4th annual Warrior/Memorial Donation Drive. With each donation made, a heart-shaped note will be posted on the window of the […]
Hockey’s Ellie Brown, Patrick Kyte named St. FX Athlet...9:31 am | Read Full Article
Two varsity hockey players are the St. FX Athletes of the Week. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Ellie Brown. The second year Arts student from Kemptville, Ontario had five points in two wins this week. Brown scored a goal in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Dalhousie, and added two goals and […]