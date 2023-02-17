Listen Live
4th Annual Warrior/Memorial Donation Drive in Support of Cat...10:08 am | Read Full Article
A major fund-raiser in support of Cathy’s Place Cancer Resource Centre at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital is underway this month. Cathy’s Place, which helps people who are in active treatment for cancer, is holding its 4th annual Warrior/Memorial Donation Drive. With each donation made, a heart-shaped note will be posted on the window of the […]
Mulgrave to celebrate a local citizen from One of the First ...9:50 am | Read Full Article
The Mulgrave Heritage Centre is celebrating a local citizen who is a member of one of the first families to settle in the area on Heritage Day, February 20. George Freer, with the Mulgrave Heritage Centre, said they will recognize local resident Annie Meagher who is the oldest descendent of the Peebles Family, and at […]
Hockey’s Ellie Brown, Patrick Kyte named St. FX Athlet...9:31 am | Read Full Article
Two varsity hockey players are the St. FX Athletes of the Week. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Ellie Brown. The second year Arts student from Kemptville, Ontario had five points in two wins this week. Brown scored a goal in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Dalhousie, and added two goals and […]