Cathy’s Place Cancer Resource Central holds Third Annu...10:14 am | Read Full Article
Cathy’s Place Cancer Resource Centre at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital is holding their third annual Memorial/Warrior Donation Drive this month. With each donation made, a love note will be posted on the window of the hospital’s Oncology Department Donations can be made in memory of a loved one or to support the cancer fighter […]
Province releases Report on Speak Up for Health Care Tour9:45 am | Read Full Article
Last week, the Department of Health and Wellness released a report on the Speak Up for Healthcare Tour which took place last fall. The tour involved Premier Tim Houston and Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson speaking with frontline healthcare workers in an effort to find out what changes those workers feel are needed […]
X-Women Basketball Energized as AUS Play Resumes10:43 am | Read Full Article
Interim X Women Basketball head coach Tyrone Watson said the squad is looking to make a splash come playoff time. Getting the nod for the job on December 10, Watson was already an assistant coach with the men’s and women’s programs so he knows the lay of the land. So far, he says, things went […]