Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Cumberland County - Please be advised that all roads, trunks, routes and highways have localized flooding and pooling water due to heavy rain. Reduce speed and drive with caution. Follow @511ns for updates. #NSStorm
@StraitPirates1 game scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled for Tuesday February 22 at 7:30. @NSJHL_ @PHCivic @AntigonishJrB
The COVID-19 vaccine booking and proof of vaccination request line (1-833-797-7772) is back online.
Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane says new Recovery Support C...9:37 am | Read Full Article
The province recently opened the doors of a new recovery support centre in the area. The new centre in Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow expands on the withdrawal management services previously based in the Town of Pictou, with space to offer both inpatient and day programs. A release from the province states it will provide […]
Charges Laid following Stand-off in Westville9:21 am | Read Full Article
Westville Police Service charged two men following an incident on Munro Street. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on February 16, police responded to a report of a man walking into a home on Munro Street brandishing a firearm. Police secured the area around the home with the assistance of the Stellarton Police Service, New Glasgow Regional […]
Steve Konchalski named Senior Advisor of Basketball Operatio...9:50 am | Read Full Article
The Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club has announced former St. FX X-Men Head Coach and former Canadian men’s national team Head Coach Steve Konchalski as the club’s new Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations ahead of the club’s inaugural season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Konchalski, a New York native, served as the head coach of […]