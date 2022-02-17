Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The province has announced two deaths related to COVID-19, both in Eastern Zone. There are also 242 new cases of the http://virus.bit.ly/3gUB6jh
Bus 348, driven by Sheena Skinner taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High, St Andrew's Consolidated School and St Andrew Junior School is travelling 15 minutes late.
Province announce Funding to help Emergency Shelters6:50 pm | Read Full Article
The Provincial Department Community Services announced emergency interim funding to stabilize rural emergency shelters across the province. A number of groups across the province are getting $20,000 to fund housing support services and hotel rooms when shelters are at capacity or for people better served within a hotel environment. The organizations include Viola’s Place in […]
Province reports Two Deaths Related to COVID-19 and 242 New ...6:13 pm | Read Full Article
There are two deaths in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both in Eastern Zone, died. The province is reporting 10 new hospital admissions and five discharges. There are 66 people in hospital who were admitted due to […]
X-Women Basketball Energized as AUS Play Resumes10:43 am | Read Full Article
Interim X Women Basketball head coach Tyrone Watson said the squad is looking to make a splash come playoff time. Getting the nod for the job on December 10, Watson was already an assistant coach with the men’s and women’s programs so he knows the lay of the land. So far, he says, things went […]