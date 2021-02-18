Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Subway Trivia: 35% of us say they do THIS if they’re having a hard time falling asleep. What is it? Breakfast for 2 awaits. Page link here: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Town of New Glasgow Extends Deadline for Residents Survey7:19 am | Read Full Article
The Town of New Glasgow is seeking a little more feedback from its residents. Recently, the town created a survey as part of preparations for its four year Integrated Development Plan. Among the questions it asks residents is what they feel are key priorities for the town. Mayor Nancy Dicks says it’s extending the deadline for the survey to Sunday, […]
Potlotek First Nation Files Notice of Intended Lawsuit Again...7:13 am | Read Full Article
The Potlotek First Nation has filed notice of an intended lawsuit against the province over its right to sell seafood caught through its moderate livelihood fishery. Potlotek launched its self-regulated lobster fishery last October in St. Peters Bay. In a release from the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, it says the legal notice was […]
Patti-Anne Tracey of X-Women Hockey and X-Men BasketballR...10:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]