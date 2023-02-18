Listen Live
Goldboro Man Faces Firearms Charges3:50 pm | Read Full Article
The Guysborough County District RCMP has laid a number of firearms charges against a man following an incident in Goldboro on Friday. Police say at around 5:40 p.m., officers were called to a home on Highway 316 following a report of an unwanted man in a dwelling. While responding to the call RCMP say officers […]
Patrick McKenna Named as New Managing Director of Festival A...8:18 pm | Read Full Article
Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and Theatre Antigonish announced Patrick McKenna as the new Managing Director. Born and raised in Antigonish, McKenna recently returned to his hometown from British Columbia, after spending seven years as Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity. He is an experienced leader with 25 years in the business and non-profit sectors, and […]
Sports Roundup – February 185:59 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sports: The X-Men Hockey team had a disappointing end to their season, falling 4-1 in Game 2 of their quarterfinal series to the Acadia Axemen. With the win, the Axemen take the series 2-0 and move on to the semifinals. Veteran defenseman Adam Holwell was the Subway player of the game for […]