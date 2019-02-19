Listen Live
Environment Canada is monitoring a disturbance that is expected to give some parts of the province up to 15 centimetres of snow later this week. https://t.co/ufRSIdIe4V
RCMP have laid charges after what police are calling a serious assault in Pictou County last month. https://t.co/ldNFwZ397V
RCMP Investigate Inverness County Break In1:51 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness District RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person who may be involved in a recent break and entre at a local gas station. Someone entered the store at 1:20 a.m. on February 18 by breaking a window in the front of the building and a quantity of cigarettes was stolen. […]
Fire Strikes Home in Trenton10:41 am | Read Full Article
Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Main Street in Trenton yesterday. New Glasgow Police say the fire was reported at approximately 9:45 yesterday morning. Trenton and Westville firefighters were called to the scene. Main Street in Trenton was closed to traffic for several hours. No one was injured, the house was vacant at […]
X-Women Hockey #8 in Latest U Sports Rankings6:48 am | Read Full Article
The StFX X Women Hockey team remains in the top 10 following the end of the AUS regular season. The X Women sit 8th in the USports Top 10 rankings released Tuesday. The sit four spots behind St. Thomas, who lost to StFX last Friday. The X Men’s Hockey team received an honourable mention. They […]