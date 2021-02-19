Listen Live
The price at the pump keeps rising. Gasoline is up 2.7 cents a litre today, diesel rises 2 cents. http://bit.ly/3dzAjnz
Port Hawkesbury Paper's proposal for a 112 megawatt Wind Farm in Guysborough County has taken another step. It will spend the next year gathering wind data at the project site. http://bit.ly/3bmLkWh
Police make arrests in Stellarton after Seizing Hydromorphon...11:17 am | Read Full Article
Police in Pictou County have made a drug seizure in Stellarton. At noon yesterday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit with assistance from Stellarton Police searched a home on Hudson Street. Officers seized a quantity of Hydromorphone and drug paraphernalia. Police arrested a 63-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Pictou County. […]
Port Hawkesbury Paper gathering data for Proposed site of a ...8:55 am | Read Full Article
Port Hawkesbury Paper has taken another step towards the proposed development of a 112-megawatt wind farm. The company has set up two meteorological towers on the proposed project site in Guysborough County. The company’s Director of Development Allan Eddy says the towers, installed in December, will collect data over the next year. The company initially […]
Patti-Anne Tracey of X-Women Hockey and X-Men BasketballR...10:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]