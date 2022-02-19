Listen Live
Pictou-River John: Gunn 4 Road, closed to all traffic.
#RiverJohn library is closed today, (Sat February 19, 2022), due to the ongoing power outage in the village. Please visit our next closest library in Pictou. Take care 💗
@941thebreeze @REMOPictouCo
Victoria County: Cabot Trail at Dingwall Road reopened.
Province reports 320 New Cases of COVID-195:23 pm | Read Full Article
The province is reporting 320 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 110 new infections in Central Zone, 64 in Eastern Zone, 62 in Northern Zone and 84 in Western Zone. There are an estimated 2,439 active cases of the virus. The province is also announcing four new hospital admissions and seven discharges. Sixty-six people […]
Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane says new Recovery Support C...9:37 am | Read Full Article
The province recently opened the doors of a new recovery support centre in the area. The new centre in Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow expands on the withdrawal management services previously based in the Town of Pictou, with space to offer both inpatient and day programs. A release from the province states it will provide […]
Sports Roundup – February 196:20 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The X-Men and X-Women Basketball teams are in St. John’s, Newfoundland. On Friday, they both lost close matches to Memorial: the X-Women were edged out 76-74, while the X-Men were outscored 90-84. The teams meet again this afternoon. The St. FX X-Men and X-Women track teams are in Saint John, New Brunswick competing […]