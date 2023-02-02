Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Drop into the New Glasgow Library for gentle movement and music! Our chair yoga program is open to all but is especially suitable for anyone looking for a seated workout. Friday, February 10th at 10:15 am. #NewGlasgowLibrary
Celebrate African Heritage Month at the Trenton Library with our February Treasure Hunt - all month long, anytime during opening hours.
The theme for African Heritage Month 2023 is Seas of Struggle – African Peoples from Shore to Shore. For the month of February, the Black Cultural Centre will be featuring posts that speak to the resiliency and strength of African Nova Scotians. Check out our FB or IG for more!
New Glasgow Celebrating African Heritage Month12:20 pm | Read Full Article
The Town of New Glasgow in partnership with African Nova Scotian Affairs is inviting residents to a special ceremony in celebration of the launch of African Heritage Month in New Glasgow and Pictou County. The event will include a proclamation signing, unveiling of the Official Heritage Month Poster, refreshments, a reception. New Glasgow Mayor Nancy […]
Guysborough hosts African Heritage Month related events12:18 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the District of Guysborough is hosting a number of events to celebrate African Heritage Month. A proclamation recognizing February as African Heritage month is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Chedabucto Education Centre-Guysborough Academy, followed by a proclamation and flag raising at the Guysborough municipal office at 4:30 p.m.. Mary Desmond, […]
Sports Roundup – January 296:48 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sports: At the Keating Centre, the X-Men snapped a three game losing streak with an exciting 5-4 shootout win over the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus. Subway Player of the game Matthew Struthers had a goal in regulation and another in the shootout, with line-mate Liam Hawel also scoring in regulation and […]