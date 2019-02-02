Feb 2: Sports Roundup

LOCAL SPORTS

A close fought match at home as Cole MacDonald scored with less than four minutes to play to give the X-Men Hockey team the 6-5 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies. The team is in Wolfville tonight to play Acadia.

Also in hockey today, the X-Women play UPEI at 7pm at the Keating Centre.

Tonight in Basketball, Memorial takes on St. FX at the Oland Centre. The women tip off at 6, followed by the men at 8.

When the X-Women take to the court, their coach won’t be there. Lee Anna Osei will miss a second straight weekend of games as the athletics department investigates an alleged disciplinary incident that injured a player last week. Athletics Director Leo MacPherson says the player suffered injuries after an incident during a practice that left abrasions and swelling similar to what someone would get from coming in contact with a hardwood floor. MacPherson says he has spoken to Osei, the player and the team, and that the investigation should be wrapped up within a few days. He says the player has since returned to the team and is expected to play against Memorial. MacPherson says the school’s first area of concern is for its student athletes, adding that it wants to ensure activities are conducted as safely as possible.

Friday results from the Strait Area Boys Basketball League Final tournament in Guysborough:

CBHA 48 Canso 47

Today’s schedule:

9am Semi Final 1: Guysborough Vs. SAERC

10:45 am Semi Final 2: Dalbrae Vs. CBHA

1pm Consolation

2:45 pm Championship

In Junior Hockey, the Strait Pirates thumped the Bulldogs in Port Hawkesbury 5-1. Tonight, the Pictou County Scotians host Eskasoni at the Trenton Arena at 6:15.

The Weeks Major Midgets picked up another loss, 4-1 at the hands of the Valley Wildcats. Tonight, they’re in Membertou to face off with the Cape Breton Tradesmen. Meanwhile, the CB West Islanders are in Cole Harbour playing the Wolfpack.

In Maritime Junior Hockey, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Berwick tonight to face the Valley Wildcats.

The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles take on Victoriaville this afternoon at 4 at Centre 200.

The Major Bantam Novas visit the Truro Bearcats at 4.

Rural League tonight at the Antigonish Arena: 7:00 Heatherton vs Outlaws 8:30 Pleasantdale vs St. Croix

In Female Midget AAA action, the top-ranked Subway Selects play the Penguins in Dartmouth this afternoon at 4.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Danny DeKeyser spoiled Jake Muzzin’s debut with the Leafs. DeKeyser scored at 2:40 of overtime as the Red Wings beat Toronto 3-2 in Detroit. Muzzin was playing his first game since being acquired in a trade with the Kings. He played over 18 minutes.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal with 57 seconds left, and Washington shook off the absence of suspended star Alex Ovechkin to end a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 home win over the Calgary Flames. And Bryan Rust scored twice as the Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in Pittsburgh.

Victor Hedman scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Lightning over the Islanders 1-0. Thomas Greiss and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy put on a save-for-save clinic before the shootout. Greiss made 41 saves while Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots. Vasilevskiy turned away three more during the shootout.

NHL

Washington 4 Calgary 3

Detroit 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 5 Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (SO)

Chicago 7 Buffalo 3

Nashville 4 Florida 1

Carolina 5 Vegas 2

Dallas 3 Minnesota 1

Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Rockets 136-122. Houston’s James Harden scored 30 points to extend his streak to 25 games of scoring 30 or more points. He needed a late 3-pointer to keep the streak alive, and it came well after the game was in hand for Denver.

Carmelo Anthony is a man without a team once again. The Chicago Bulls have waived the 10-time All-Star forward, a move that was expected after he was acquired from Houston. Anthony has been with four organizations over the past seven months since being dealt by Oklahoma City to Atlanta. Melo never played for the Hawks or Bulls.

New York Knicks fans were cheering Kyrie Irving in the hopes of enticing him to sign with the team next season. Irving replied by delivering 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Boston Celtics won for the eighth time in nine games, 113-99 over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

NBA

Charlotte 100 Memphis 92

Boston 113 New York 99

Oklahoma City 118 Miami 102

Utah 128 Atlanta 112

Denver 136 Houston 122