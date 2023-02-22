Listen Live
New Glasgow Reaches Third Milestone through Partners for Climate Protection
The Town of New Glasgow announced the achievement of their third milestone through Partners for Climate Protection Network by developing a local Community Climate Change Action Plan. The PCP Network identifies and celebrates work that municipalities are undertaking to reduce their carbon footprints. Town Council approved the Town of New Glasgow’s Community Climate Action Plan last […]
New Glasgow to Charge $2 an hour to use the Town's Charging Stations
It will soon cost a few coins to use New Glasgow’s electric charging stations. Council voted to adopt a recommendation by the town’s Climate Change & Sustainability Manager to institute a rate of $2 per hour to use the town’s charging stations, as a way to recoup some costs and to encourage turnover in the […]
Ben Berthiaume of X-Women Hockey Named AUS Coach of the Year
The AUS recently announced the major award winners for Men’s and Women’s hockey and there are a few StFX winners. StFX Women’s hockey head coach Ben Berthiaume was picked by his peers as the AUS women’s hockey coach of the year. Led by Berthiaume, STFX finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 20-8 record, earning […]