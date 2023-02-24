Listen Live
Federal Government signs Health-Care Agreements in Principle...9:37 am | Read Full Article
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces and Ontario. He made the announcement as he spoke with students in Halifax Thursday. Earlier this month, Trudeau offered the premiers $46 billion in new money for health care over the next decade. A release from the […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop in Weekly UARB Setting9:26 am | Read Full Article
It’s going to cost less to fill up. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline fell by 6.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.47.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.48.4 on Cape Breton. Diesel plunged by 9.4 cents a […]
Ben Berthiaume of X-Women Hockey Named AUS Coach of the Year...3:20 pm | Read Full Article
The AUS recently announced the major award winners for Men’s and Women’s hockey and there are a few StFX winners. StFX Women’s hockey head coach Ben Berthiaume was picked by his peers as the AUS women’s hockey coach of the year. Led by Berthiaume, STFX finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 20-8 record, earning […]