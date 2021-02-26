Listen Live
225, Richmond, Allan Proctor, East Richmond Education Centre,Richmond Education Centre/Academy, 30 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues.
294, Pictou County, Mike Wright, Northumberland Regional High School, Dr WA MacLeod, West Pictou, 35 minutes late this morning.
St. FX to be site for Vaccine Clinic3:07 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX will be the site for Antigonish’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic. Vaccines will be given in the MacKay room in Bloomfield Centre, beginning March 15th. It’s part of the province’s vaccine strategy that will see residents aged 80 and older receiving the first doses. It’s expected that the entire vaccination roll-out will take at […]
Four New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia, Active...2:55 pm | Read Full Article
There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say one case is in Western Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other three cases are in Central Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case, one is under investigation, and one […]
Patti-Anne Tracey of X-Women Hockey and X-Men BasketballR...10:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]