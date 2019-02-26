Listen Live
Antigonish Farmers Mutucal Jr B Bulldog Toonie Tumble for February 25th, # 748 drawn, but not played, next week's draw will be worth over $4500.
Craft Beer Festival Planned for Antigonish1:25 pm | Read Full Article
Craft brewers are coming to town. CACL Antigonish, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59, and Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre are partnering to host Antigonish Craft Beer Festival on March 30. The event will feature craft brewers from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, including The Townhouse, Half Cocked and 9 Zero 2 from Antigonish. The evening will […]
Federal Environment Assessment Ordered for Boat Harbour Reme...1:16 pm | Read Full Article
The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has decided a federal environmental assessment is needed for the Boat Harbour Remediation Project. The Agency, in a brief statement, says it considered several factors in making its determination, including the description of the project ,the possibility that it may cause adverse environmental effects and comments it has received from […]
X-Men and X-Women Hockey Players received AUS All-Star and A...2:12 pm | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport announced the 2018-19 AUS men’s and women’s hockey major award winners and all-stars. StFX defender Lindsey Donovan and forward Sarah Bujold were named first team all stars, while first year forward Tyra Meropoulis was named a second team all star and picked for the all-rookie team. On the men’s side, StFX X-Men […]