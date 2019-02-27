Listen Live
Bus: 318, Antigonish East, Carmen Samson, East Antigonish Education Centre / Academy, 60 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues
Bus: 224, Richmond, Brian Sampson, East Richmond Education Centre, 15 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues
Happy Birthday John Griffiths of Addington Forks, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Province announces Accessibility Funding to Nova Scotia Busi...10:18 am | Read Full Article
A number of local businesses are benefitting from provincial accessibility funding. Leo Glavine, the Nova Scoita Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, said the province is working to remove barriers and provide equal opportunities to residents. He said it takes the province, communities, and businesses working together to make changes necessary for a truly […]
VON Launches a New Brand9:54 am | Read Full Article
VON Antigonish hosted a launch for the new VON brand earlier this month. Elizabeth MacDonald, district executive director for VON Antigonish and Cape Breton, said VON was looking for a way to reconnect with residents. MacDonald said a study showed some residents weren’t aware of the VON’s work. Speaking about the new brand itself, MacDonald […]
X-Men and X-Women Hockey Players received AUS All-Star and A...2:12 pm | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport announced the 2018-19 AUS men’s and women’s hockey major award winners and all-stars. StFX defender Lindsey Donovan and forward Sarah Bujold were named first team all stars, while first year forward Tyra Meropoulis was named a second team all star and picked for the all-rookie team. On the men’s side, StFX X-Men […]